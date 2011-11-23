LONDON Nov 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed weekend speculation that he was considering his future at the club, telling fans before their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Wedmesday he had no intention of leaving.

Wenger, 62, was quoted in the English media as saying he would consider his position at the end of this season after an interview with L'Equipe Magazine.

"You may have read different stories about me in the press over the weekend, but all I really need to say is that Arsenal is the club of my life," Wenger said in the programme notes.

"I have a contract that I will honour and the only way that I would one day consider that position is if I feel that I am not doing well enough for the club.

"You cannot say that you love the club, and ignore it when you have a disaster as we did at the start of the season.

"There is no mixed message in there -- my commitment and love for this club is completely total and the only way that i might change is if I feel honestly that I am not doing well enough."

Arsenal, who have not won a major honour since 2005, made a poor start to the season which included an 8-2 defeat at Manchester United -- the first time they had conceded eight goals in a match since 1896 -- and they were 17th in the 20-team Premier League at the end of August.

However since then their results have improved and after winning their last five league matches they have climbed to seventh in the table, challenging for a top four place.

