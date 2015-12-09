SOFIA Stanimir Stoilov said he will continue as coach of Kazakh champions Astana for two more years following his team's maiden appearance in the group stages of the Champions League.

"We shook hands with the president of Astana, which, for me, is more than signing a contract," Bulgarian Stoilov, who led Astana to their second successive Kazakhstan's league title last month, told local media.

Two weeks ago, Stoilov said he had received several offers from foreign clubs as well as Astana's local rivals Kairat Almaty, who finished second in the domestic league.

"I'll stay at the club for the next two years," the 48-year-old said, expressing hope that the club's management will sign two or three quality players to bolster the team.

The Kazakh team, founded in 2009, finished bottom in Group C, featuring Spain's Atletico Madrid, twice winners Benfica and regular Champions League combatants Galatasaray but were no pushovers and managed to draw four matches.

Stoilov was pleased with Astana's overall performance in their debut.

"Out of the six games we have played in the group, we lost only two," former Bulgarian international said. "It has been a good experience for us."

Stoilov, a tough disciplinarian, who has twice coached the Bulgarian national team, was also at the helm of Levski Sofia nine years ago when they became the first side from the Balkan country to compete in the Champions League's group stages.

