Football Soccer - Atletico Madrid v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg - Vicente Calderon stadium, Madrid, Spain - 15/3/16 Atletico Madrid's JuanFran Torres scores the winning goal past PSV Eindhoven's goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet during a penalty shootout after extra time in their match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Football Soccer - Atletico Madrid v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg - Vicente Calderon stadium, Madrid, Spain - 15/3/16 Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez celebrates scoring during a penalty shootout after extra time in their match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Penalties again proved PSV Eindhoven's undoing on Tuesday as they tumbled out of the Champions League after being beaten in a shootout by Atletico Madrid.

PSV have laboured with spot kicks all season and, although they were much more efficient than usual at the Vicente Calderon Stadium, they lost out 8-7 after the last-16 second leg finished goalless.

The Dutch championship winners had converted only four of 12 penalties in all competitions this season before Tuesday night's match.

Among the culprits has been Luuk de Jong but coach Phillip Cocu sprung a surprise when he withdrew the club's top scorer with three minutes to go and brought on Luciano Narsingh.

Substitute Narsingh then became the only penalty-taker to miss in the shootout as his effort struck the crossbar.

De Jong said he was forced off by cramp. "I couldn't run any more," the striker told reporters.

"I had cramp in both legs. I jumped for a ball and everything gave in. I was finished."

Juanfran ripped off his shirt and screamed with delight after sending the home crowd into raptures by driving in the winning penalty.

"Today it was my turn," said Juanfran. "It was my first penalty with Atleti and I'm very happy."

Team mate Jose Maria Gimenez, who was also on target earlier in the shootout, praised the Madrid club's supporters.

"It was a beautiful match and the fans were incredible," said Gimenez.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Jimenez)