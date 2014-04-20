MADRID, April 20 Atletico Madrid playmaker Arda Turan has been declared fit to face Chelsea in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, first leg, the La Liga leaders said on Sunday.

The Turkey international has not featured since picking up a groin injury in the quarter-final, first leg against Barcelona on April 1.

A key figure in Atletico's success this season, Arda trained with his team mates at the Calderon stadium on Sunday and coach Diego Simeone had the entire squad at his disposal, Atletico said on their website (www.clubatleticodemadrid.com). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)