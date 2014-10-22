MADRID Oct 22 Atletico Madrid must not let down their guard after Wednesday's thumping Champions League win at home to Malmo, coach Diego Simeone said.

Last season's beaten finalists struck five times in the second half at the Calderon to hand the Swedish side a 5-0 drubbing and move to the top of their pool, level with Olympiakos Piraeus on six points from three matches.

However, Group A is a tight one with Italian title holders Juventus on three points along with Malmo and Simeone said progress to the last 16 is by no means guaranteed.

"It's complicated," Simeone said at a news conference after Atletico midfielder Koke had shone for the Spanish champions with a goal and three assists.

"We have to treat each match as if it's our last, nothing has been decided yet," added the Argentine.

"The teams with fewer points, like Juventus, have home games coming up which will lift them. We have to maintain our intensity and be very careful."

Atletico's latest European success was their 19th win in their last 21 home matches in UEFA competition, their only defeat a 2-0 reverse to Rubin Kazan in the Europa League round of 32 in February 2013.

Last season, they won five and drew one of six home games on the way to the final of Europe's elite club competition, where they were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid after extra time.

Malmo coach Age Hareide conceded that Atletico had been much the superior side and said it would be tough now for his team to secure third place in the group and qualify for the Europa League, Europe's second-tier club competition.

"We had the same intentions in the second half as the first but maybe we were lacking in energy," Hareide, whose side secured a second consecutive Swedish title this month, said.

"Now we will analyse the game and see if we can play better at home," added the former Norway defender, who had playing stints at English clubs Manchester City and Norwich City. "If we don't win the next match it's going to be very tough."

Malmo host Atletico on Nov. 4, when Juventus are at home to Olympiakos. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)