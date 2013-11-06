Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (L) and Austria Vienna's Marin Leovac fight for the ball during their Champions League Group G soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Atletico Madrid cruised to their fourth consecutive victory with a 4-0 win at home to Austria Vienna on Wednesday, assuring themselves of top spot in Champions League Group G and a place in the last 16.

Miranda, Raul Garcia and Filipe Luis put La Liga's second- placed side three up before halftime and leading scorer Diego Costa netted the fourth late on after missing a second-half penalty.

The visitors, struggling domestically, bottom of the group and without a goal to their name, rarely threatened after a couple of chances early on.

The group's second-placed side Zenit St Petersburg were earlier held to a 1-1 draw at home to Porto to move on to five points, seven adrift of leaders Atletico and their perfect record with two games left to play.

Atletico were soon on top at a half-full Calderon as Koke's corner from the right fell in the area and Miranda reacted quickest amidst a forest of legs to stroke the ball into the corner after only 11 minutes.

Thibaut Courtois and Heinz Lindner both made sharp saves, from Daniel Royer and Diego Costa respectively, but the hosts always looked more dangerous.

Costa beat his marker wide on the right after 25 minutes and crossed for Garcia to loop a header in for the second, and Lindner was soon in action again palming away a Costa volley.

It was one-way traffic just before the break when Juanfran crossed, Adrian Lopez fired goalwards and Filipe Luis pounced to sweep Lindner's weak parry into the net.

Lindner guessed correctly to save Costa's weakly hit penalty in the 75th, after Cristian Rodriguez had been felled in the area, but he could do little about the Brazilian's fierce drive in the 82nd, after a Raul Garcia backheel.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)