Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone kicks a ball during a training session at the club's sports grounds in Majadahonda, near Madrid, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was proud of his team and said they were exiting the Champions League with heads held high after elimination by holders Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Javier Hernandez's strike two minutes from time in the quarter-final second leg at the Bernabeu knocked out Atletico 1-0 on aggregate, ending their hopes of a second successive appearance in the final of Europe's elite club competition.

Simeone's side were reduced to 10 men when Arda Turan earned a second booking after 76 minutes and Atletico slipped to their first defeat by their city rivals in eight meetings since last season's defeat in the showpiece game in Lisbon.

"I leave feeling proud of my team," Simeone, who has transformed Atletico into a side capable of challenging their wealthier neighbours, told a news conference.

"Again we competed superbly in a competition as tough as the Champions League and to be among the eight best teams in Europe is not easy," added the Argentine.

"I was always taught that in the game you have to compete and if you give your all you will go home feeling content.

"I don't have any negative feelings. There are coaches who would be envious to have these players."

Atletico must now regroup for the final six games of the La Liga season and focus on securing a Champions League place again.

They are third in the standings on 69 points, four ahead of fourth-placed Valencia, which would earn a place in the group stage.

Atletico host Elche on Saturday and leaders Barcelona visit in the penultimate match of the campaign.

Simeone refused to criticise the referee for Arda's dismissal, though he did say the game was going according to plan until the Turkey playmaker was punished for a foot-up challenge on Sergio Ramos.

"There is no point in expressing an opinion about Arda's sending-off because it won't change the result," he said.

