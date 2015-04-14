MADRID, April 14 Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak produced a heroic performance to repel holders Real Madrid and help secure a 0-0 draw in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg at the Calderon on Tuesday.

Slovenian Oblak made a string of memorable saves against the team that beat Atletico in last season's final to keep the Spanish champions' hopes of reaching the last four alive ahead of next week's return game at the Bernabeu.

Atletico have had the upper hand over their wealthy neighbours in six derby meetings already this term but Real dominated for long periods in Tuesday's clash and will be furious not to have come away with at least one away goal.

Gareth Bale had probably their best chance as early as the third minute when he ran clear through the centre after a mistake from Diego Godin but Oblak raced out and blocked the Welshman's shot. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)