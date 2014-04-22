MADRID, April 22 Atletico Madrid and Chelsea were locked at 0-0 after their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday after the Spanish side failed to break down their ultra-cautious visitors at the Calderon.

Atletico, through to the last four of Europe's elite club competition for the first time in 40 years, dominated the defence-minded 2012 winners but were unable to carve out an advantage ahead of next week's return leg at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho, returning to the Spanish capital after three years at Atletico's city rivals Real, had clearly set out to frustrate the home team and the result means his side will be slight favourites to advance to next month's final in Lisbon.

The Londoners lost goalkeeper Petr Cech when he fell heavily and hurt his right elbow in the 15th minute but neither his replacement Mark Schwarzer nor Atletico keeper Thibaut Courtois were genuinely tested in a drab affair. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)