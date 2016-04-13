MADRID Barcelona are in a slump after exiting the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid, their coach Luis Enrique said on Wednesday.

Last season’s treble winners were firm favourites to become the first team to retain the trophy and travelled to the Spanishcapital with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, but they were outwitted and outfought by Diego Simeone’s side in a 2-0 loss.

Barca set a new Spanish record of 39 games without defeat in all competitions this season, producing some of their best football under Luis Enrique to thrash Valencia 7-0 in a King’s Cup semi-final and hammer Celta Vigo 6-1 in February.

A 2-1 defeat by Real Madrid this month, however, sent them into a downward spiral and they have lost three of their last four games in all competitions.

“It’s evident that we are in a hole, we aren’t at our best at the moment nor our most effective, especially if we take into account other moments of the season,” Luis Enrique told reporters.

“There’s still a lot left of the season and important things to play for. The thought of winning the Champions League again excited all Barca fans but it wasn’t to be. The team are sad.”

Barca are still top of La Liga, three points clear of nearest challengers Atletico and with a better head-to-head record, and they will play Sevilla in the King's Cup final. “Our objectives are always highest, and we are proud that Barca always aim to win everything,” Luis Enrique added. “

But we must accept this result and try and improve. We have two competitions in front of us now, with great chances to win them. They are two objectives attractive enough to aim for. For any other coach in world winning those two would be enough, but we must improve.”

