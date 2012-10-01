LISBON Barcelona's Javier Mascherano regrets that his side had to suffer so much in recent comeback wins over Sevilla, Spartak Moscow and Granada and believes next weekend's 'Clasico' against Real Madrid made a Champions League victory over Benfica even more important.

"I wish that the run of play and the results would have gone differently, more tranquil and that we would win with a greater margin. But we have been able to get results and be superior and that is what matters," the converted centre back told a news conference on Monday.

Last weekend, with Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique out injured, Barca coach Tito Vilanova deployed new signing Alex Song at centre back alongside Mascherano and they were each at fault as Sevilla opened a shock 2-0 lead at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

They had to work hard to beat Sevilla 3-2 deep into stoppage time, the second occasion Barcelona had to come from behind in La Liga this season. They also went 2-1 down to Spartak Moscow in their Champions League opener before Lionel Messi scored twice to rescue his side.

"Against Spartak we created 15 or 16 goal chances, same with Granada. Even with Sevilla we were unlucky," Mascherano said.

The trip to Lisbon comes before next Sunday's "Clasico" against Real Madrid at the Nou Camp in which leaders Barcelona will try to extend their eight-point lead over their arch-rivals who are sixth.

"Winning gives clubs stability and that is important, specially in such an important week like this one," Mascherano said.

