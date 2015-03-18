Football - FC Barcelona v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Second Round Second Leg - The Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 18/3/15Manchester City's Joe Hart saves from Barcelona's Lionel MessiAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

BARCELONA Joe Hart produced a string of magnificent saves to ensure Manchester City only suffered a 1-0 defeat in their Champions League last-16 second-leg game against Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Spanish giants completely dominated the match and carved out a succession of chances but only Ivan Rakitic's first-half goal beat Hart to secure a 3-1 aggregate win for Barca.

Sergio Aguero missed a late penalty that would have given City hope of the most unlikely result but Hart was called on to make late saves from Lionel Messi and Neymar to cap a brilliant performance from the England international.

"We've gone out to a magnificent side for the second time in two years," Hart told Sky Sports.

"They will get a lot of plaudits but we had a big chance with the penalty. We hung in there and didn't take it.

Hart saved a penalty from Messi late in the first leg in Manchester to give City hope and he was bombarded again at the Nou Camp.

"It's unfortunate that I saved a penalty from Lionel Messi and it didn't count in the end," Hart said.

"I'm in there to make saves and they hit me a lot of times tonight. I was busy, it was definitely busy. I just tried to smother them, they are always looking for a pass and you have to try and make them rush. I don't know how Neymar's chance stayed out."

Hart was referring to an early effort from the Brazilian forward which hit the inside of the post and bounced away to safety and the keeper's team mates were quick to praise his efforts.

"Joe Hart was incredible," City midfielder James Milner said.

"He's shown what a great goalkeeper he is. It could have been out of sight but he was amazing tonight. We didn't show our best over booth legs for long enough."

(Writting by Ed Osmond in London; editing by Toby Davis)