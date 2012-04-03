Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his second penalty against AC Milan during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Lionel Messi scored twice from the penalty spot to help put holders Barcelona into the Champions League semi-finals after a thrilling 3-1 victory over AC Milan at the Nou Camp on Tuesday.

The World Player of the Year put Barca ahead with his first penalty after only 11 minutes, setting the competition scoring record for a season with his 13th goal of the campaign.

Antonio Nocerino pulled one back for Milan, who had held Barcelona to a 0-0 draw in last week's first leg, but Messi restored the lead again from the spot just before the end of a breathless first half.

The majestic Argentine helped set up the third goal for Andres Iniesta after the restart and Barca closed the game down from then on to become only the second team to reach five consecutive Champions League semi-finals.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Ken Ferris)