FC Barcelona's players Xavi Hernandez (L), Alexis Sanchez and Carles Puyol (R) walk during a training session at Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi near Barcelona, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino/Files

MADRID Barcelona will have Xavi back for Tuesday's Champions League Group H match at Ajax Amsterdam but full back Adriano is out with an ankle injury, the La Liga club said on Sunday.

Playmaker Xavi, who was sidelined by a hamstring problem, missed Saturday's 4-0 win at home to Granada, when Barca said Adriano had damaged ligaments in his left ankle.

The Brazilian joined a lengthy list of injured including World Player of the Year Lionel Messi, goalkeeper Victor Valdes and left back Jordi Alba.

The Spanish champions have already qualified for the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition with two games to spare, the 10th year in a row they have reached the knockout round. Ajax still have a chance of going through.

A win for Barca in Amsterdam would guarantee them first place in the group, which also includes AC Milan and Celtic.

Unbeaten Barca have 10 points from four matches, Milan have five, Ajax four and Celtic three.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing Ed Osmond)