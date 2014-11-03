MADRID Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto will miss Wednesday's Champions League Group F match at Ajax Amsterdam after picking up a leg muscle injury, the La Liga club said on Monday.

Sergi Roberto joins playmaker Andres Iniesta and defenders Jeremy Mathieu and Thomas Vermaelen on the injured list and all four were left out of the squad for the trip to the Netherlands, Barca said on their website.

Barca are second in the group on six points, one behind Paris St Germain who beat them 3-2 in the French capital at the end of September. Ajax are third on two points with APOEL bottom with one.

Barca need to bounce back after losing for a second straight game in La Liga on Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 by Celta Vigo at the Nou Camp and surrendered top spot to Real Madrid.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)