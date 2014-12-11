Barcelona's Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal against Paris St Germain during their Champions League Group F soccer match at the Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Neymar scored a spectacular goal as Barcelona came from behind to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 in their Champions League showdown for top spot in Group F on Wednesday.

Former Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic put the French side ahead after 15 minutes with their first threat on goal but Lionel Messi restored parity as he maintained his remarkable scoring form with his eighth goal in Europe this season.

The Argentine slotted in at the far post from a Luis Suarez cross and although they continued to look exposed at the back, Neymar scored with a drive from distance which nestled in the corner of the net. It was a disjointed performance from Barca and they were hanging on before Suarez knocked in a rebound from a Neymar shot that was saved by Salvatore Sirigu. The win put them on 15 points, two more than PSG who beat Barca in France.

