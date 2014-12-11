FIFA ethics panel pursues corruption case against Derrick
ZURICH FIFA ethics watchdogs have opened formal proceedings against Caribbean soccer official Gordon Derrick in a corruption investigation, they said on Friday.
BARCELONA Neymar scored a spectacular goal as Barcelona came from behind to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 in their Champions League showdown for top spot in Group F on Wednesday.
Former Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic put the French side ahead after 15 minutes with their first threat on goal but Lionel Messi restored parity as he maintained his remarkable scoring form with his eighth goal in Europe this season.
The Argentine slotted in at the far post from a Luis Suarez cross and although they continued to look exposed at the back, Neymar scored with a drive from distance which nestled in the corner of the net. It was a disjointed performance from Barca and they were hanging on before Suarez knocked in a rebound from a Neymar shot that was saved by Salvatore Sirigu. The win put them on 15 points, two more than PSG who beat Barca in France.
(Reporting by Tim Hanlon, editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA World number one Andy Murray had to dig deep to overcame Albert Ramos-Vinolas 2-6 6-4 7-6(4) and reach the Barcelona Open semi-finals on Friday, avenging his defeat by the Spaniard in the Monte Carlo Masters last week.