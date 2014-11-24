MADRID Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has failed to recover from a calf strain and will miss Tuesday's Champions League Group F match at APOEL Nicosia.

Iniesta, who sustained the injury in last month's La Liga 'Clasico' at Real Madrid, has not been included in the squad for the match in Cyprus along with defender Thomas Vermaelen.

The Belgian international Vermaelen, who joined from Arsenal in the close season but has yet to make his competitive debut due to injury, is feeling discomfort in his right thigh, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es) on Sunday.

Barca qualified for the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition with two matches to spare but are still vying with Paris St Germain for top spot in the group.

PSG have 10 points from four matches, with Barca, who lost 3-2 to the French champions in September, on nine. Ajax Amsterdam and APOEL have already been eliminated.

Barca's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, fresh from setting the all-time La Liga goalscoring record on Saturday, is now targetting the record for Champions League goals as well on Tuesday.

He is currently tied on 71 with former Real Madrid and Schalke 04 forward Raul.

