By Tim Hanlon

BARCELONA Oct 21 Neymar and Lionel Messi maintained their lethal partnership with a goal apiece as Barcelona swept aside Ajax 3-1 in Champions League Group F on Tuesday.

The Argentine was the provider, slipping the ball through for Neymar to hit the opener with a clinical finish into the corner after seven minutes, the he struck midway through the half to put the hosts in control.

Andres Iniesta threaded the ball through to the Argentine and his shot from the centre of the penalty area squirmed under keeper Jasper Cillessen.

Messi now has 69 Champions League goals, as does Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo with the duo two off all-time leading scorer Raul.

As Barca sat back Anwar El Ghazi knocked home a loose ball inside the area to unsettle the Camp Nou crowd.

However, in injury time substitute Sandro Ramirez wrapped the game up with a fine strike into the bottom corner .

Barcelona are second in the group behind leaders Paris St Germain.

After a season of adjustment Messi and Neymar are now looking dangerous together with 17 goals between them so far this season as they now set their sights on Real Madrid and El Clasico in La Liga this Saturday.

Ivan Rakitic returned for Xavi after being rested for Barca's weekend win over Eibar while with Sergio Busquets injured Javier Mascherano again played in central midfield.

Barca circulated the ball around patiently and scored with their first dangerous attack with the Ajax defence having no answer to the home side's speed and movement as Neymar slotted the ball in.

Immediately after it was Messi's turn and he fired over but he was not to be denied with his second chance after 24 minutes following more good work from Iniesta who was moving the ball around with finesse in midfield.

As Barca continued to press, Messi found Pedro who was unlucky to see his shot come back off the post.

After the restart Messi hit the side netting while at the other end Ricardo van Rhijn shot narrowly wide.

Barca took the steam out of the game, saving themselves for the weekend, before the late flourish. (Editing by Martyn Herman)