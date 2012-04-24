BARCELONA, April 24 An heroic Chelsea survived
the dismissal of captain John Terry and a Lionel Messi missed
penalty to eliminate holders Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate and
secure a place in the Champions League final after an
action-packed clash on Tuesday.
The semi-final second leg at the Nou Camp ended 2-2 and
burst into life towards the end of the first half when Sergio
Busquets put Barca ahead, the Londoners had Terry sent off for
violent conduct and Andres Iniesta made it 2-0.
Barca looked in total control but were rocked when Frank
Lampard sent Ramires clear in first-half added time and the
Chelsea midfielder lifted the ball brilliantly over the
onrushing Barca goalkeeper Victor Valdes into the empty net.
Barca squandered a chance to make it 3-1 early in the second
half when the referee awarded a penalty for a Didier Drogba foul
on Cesc Fabregas and Messi, who was denied by a post late on,
crashed his spot kick against the crossbar.
Fernando Torres then netted for Chelsea in stoppage time.
