BERLIN Barcelona coach Luis Enrique declined to say if he will still be at the helm next season after leading them to a treble in his first season including Saturday's Champions League triumph over Juventus.

Barca's 3-1 victory in the final in Berlin meant they became the first team to win their domestic league and Cup and Europe's elite club competition in the same season on two occasions, repeating their feat from 2009.

Their achievement was all the more remarkable as they were mired in an institutional crisis around the turn of the year which led to the dismissal of sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta.

Luis Enrique, who was appointed by Zubizarreta, was clearly unhappy with the sacking and, with results not going Barca’s way, speculation swirled that a change of coach might also be imminent.

The uncertainty has been amplified by the calling of a presidential election. A new chief in place of incumbent Josep Maria Bartomeu might want to bring in his own man to take charge of the first team.

Luis Enrique fended off several questions about his future at his post-match news conference, saying he was only focused on celebrating the Champions League win.

"There is nothing confirmed but I do confirm there will be a big party tonight," he told reporters.

"My goal is to enjoy the moment, enjoy a nice summer," added the former Barca and Spain midfielder, who took over at the Nou Camp after an impressive spell at Celta Vigo in 2013-14.

"We never imagined we could win the three titles. You try to do your work well but with these kinds of players it makes everything easier."

Barcelona centre back Gerard Pique, who celebrated the Champions League success by cutting out the net from one of the goals at the Olympic Stadium and making off with it, appeared convinced that Luis Enrique would stay on.

"It's not up to me to say if he will continue or not but seeing the way he celebrated tonight, how much he loves this club, I am sure he will stay," Pique told reporters.

Luis Enrique also received strong backing from club captain Andres Iniesta, who was voted man of the match on Saturday.

"It’s my hope he’ll continue next year," Iniesta said. "He hasn’t said anything to the contrary so I hope next year we can face new challenges together."

