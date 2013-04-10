Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks to his teammates before a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona April 9, 2013

BARCELONA Lionel Messi will start on the bench for Barcelona in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Paris St Germain, the La Liga club said.

The Argentine World Player of the Year damaged a hamstring in last week's 2-2 first-leg draw in Paris and sat out Saturday's 5-0 league win against Real Mallorca.

He was given the all-clear by medical staff earlier on Wednesday but coach Tito Vilanova decided to keep him in reserve and deployed Cesc Fabregas in Messi's roving forward role with David Villa and Pedro joining him in a three-pronged attack.

PSG also left David Beckham on the bench after he started last week's first leg.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)