MUNICH Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is in the starting lineup for their Champions League semi-final first leg at Bayern Munich on Tuesday after shaking off a hamstring strain, the La Liga club said.

"The Argentine player has the green light from the doctors to take part in the crucial match against the German side," Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

Messi, who sustained the injury in the quarter-final first leg at Paris St Germain, had "completely recovered", the statement said.

Barca later added on their official Twitter feed that Messi had been included in the starting 11 in a three-pronged attack with Pedro and Alexis Sanchez.

World Player of the Year Messi has missed Barca's last three La Liga games but came on for the final half-hour of the second leg against PSG to help the Catalans reach the last four on away goals.

