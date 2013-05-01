Cricket - England expect to end drought in Champions Trophy
LONDON England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
BARCELONA Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was left out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at home to Bayern Munich, the La Liga club said.
The Argentine World Player of the Year suffered a hamstring strain last month and will start on the bench as Barca seek to overturn a 4-0 deficit from last week's first leg in Munich.
Messi's place in the side was taken by Cesc Fabregas, who will play in the roving forward role in a three-pronged attack with Spain team mates David Villa and Pedro.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.