Barcelona's Gerard Pique (C) collides with team-mate Victor Valdes and Chelsea's Didier Drogba during their Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering concussion following a clash during their Champions League semi-final, second leg against Chelsea on Tuesday.

"Pique has been taken to hospital for tests. the player suffered a slight concussion," Barca said on their Twitter feed.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)