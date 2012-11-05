MADRID Nov 5 Centre back Gerard Pique has returned to the Barcelona squad after injury and is fit for Wednesday's trip to Celtic in Champions League Group G.

"Happy to train with the team again. It felt really good!" Pique said on his official Twitter account on Monday.

The Spain international has been out of action with a foot injury since Barca's 3-2 win over Spartak Moscow seven weeks ago and his replacements have struggled at times.

He was named in Tito Vilanova's squad for the clash at the Scottish champions but Adriano Correia and Carles Puyol are out injured, while Sergio Busquets is suspended.

Group leaders Barca are five points above second-placed Celtic after three wins out of three and are close to securing last 16 qualification. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)