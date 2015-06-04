Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
BERLIN Barcelona's matches en route to the Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin where they face Juventus on Saturday:
Group Phase - Group F
Sept 17 APOEL Nicosia H W 1-0 Pique 28
Sept 30 Paris St Germain A L 2-3 Messi 12, Neymar 56
Oct 21 Ajax Amsterdam H W 3-1 Neymar 7, Messi 24
Sandro 90+4
Nov 5 Ajax Amsterdam A W 2-0 Messi 36, 76
Nov 25 APOEL Nicosia A W 4-0 Suarez 27,
Messi 38, 58, 87
Dec 10 Paris St Germain H W 3-1 Messi 19, Neymar 42,
Suarez 77
Group F Final positions
P W D L F A Pts
Barcelona 6 5 0 1 15 5 15
Paris St Germain 6 4 1 1 10 7 13
Ajax Amsterdsam 6 1 2 3 8 10 5
APOEL Nicosia 6 0 1 5 1 12 1
Round of 16
Feb 24 Manchester City A W 2-1 Suarez 16, 30
Mar 18 Manchester City H W 1-0 Rakitic 31
Quarter-final
Apr 15 Paris St Germain A W 3-1 Neymar 18 Suarez 67, 79
Apr 21 Paris St Germai H W 2-0 Neymar 14, 34
Semi-final
May 6 Bayern Munich H W 3-0 Messi 77, 80 Neymar 90+4
May 12 Bayern Munich A L 2-3 Neymar 15, 29
Scorers (28): Lionel Messi 10, Neymar 9, Luis Suarez 6, Gerard Pique 1, Sandro 1, Ivan Rakitic 1
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)
U.S. athletics officials want to study the ramifications of a controversial European proposal that would lead to the rewriting of world records, given it would also affect those that have never failed doping tests.