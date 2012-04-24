(adds referee)

BARCELONA, April 24 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final, second leg between Barcelona (0) and Chelsea (1) at the Nou Camp (first leg scores in brackets):

Barcelona: 1-Victor Valdes; 14-Javier Mascherano, 3-Gerard Pique, 5-Carles Puyol; 6-Xavi, 16-Sergio Busquets, 8-Andres Iniesta, 4-Cesc Fabregas, 9-Alexis Sanchez; 10-Lionel Messi, 39-Isaac Cuenca

Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 26-John Terry, 24-Gary Cahill, 3-Ashley Cole; 8-Frank Lampard, 12-John Obi Mikel, 16-Raul Meireles; 7-Ramires, 11-Didier Drogba, 10-Juan Mata

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)