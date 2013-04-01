Barcelona's coach Tito Vilanova (L) and second coach Jordi Roura attend a training session at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS Coach Tito Vilanova, back after undergoing cancer treatment, will return to the bench for Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

"He will be in the dugout with us," Vilanova's assistant Jordi Roura told a news conference on the eve of the game.

"He's the coach and his comeback is extremely important for us," added Roura who has been in charge in his absence.

Vilanova flew back to Barcelona last Tuesday following two months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy in New York.

Striker David Villa echoed Roura's views by saying: "It's always easier when the boss is there with us".

Barcelona will also have playmaker Xavi and defender Jordi Alba back after recovering from hamstring injuries they sustained on international duty with Spain.

However, centre back Carles Puyol is out injured and versatile forward Pedro is suspended.

"Any absence is a blow in this competition but we'll do our best for them not to be noticed," added Villa.

Roura said Barcelona would again rely on their usual slick-passing approach.

"We won't change the way we play even though PSG are good on the counter attack," he explained.

"We are used to playing against opponents who bank on defence but I don't think they will just wait in their half - they will try to do more than that."

Roura said his team would have to be extra vigilant to cope with former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is the top scorer in Ligue 1 this season with 25 goals.

"He's a great player and we'll have to keep an eye on him at all times," added the assistant coach.

Barca, who are 13 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid in La Liga, had to come back from a 2-0 first-leg deficit to down AC Milan in the previous round of the Champions League.

"The Milan game showed us what not to do," Roura said. "We have to put in 100 percent in terms of a physical performance and in terms of intensity."

