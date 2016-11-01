Football Soccer - Basel v Paris St Germain - Champions League group stage - Group A - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - 01/11/16 Paris St Germain's Thomas Meunier and team mates react after scoring second goal against Basel REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BASEL, Switzerland, Thomas Meunier volleyed a spectacular last-minute goal to give Paris St Germain a 2-1 win at FC Basel, which took them into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

PSG had taken the lead with a Blaise Matuidi goal two minutes before halftime but Basel rattled the Ligue 1 champions when Luca Zuffi equalised out of the blue in the 76th minute.

In a dramatic finale the Swiss champions had midfielder Serey Die sent off for a second yellow card following a foul on Marco Verratti and could have snatched a win seconds before Meunier's strike.

PSG, quarter-finalists last season, have 10 points from four games in Group A alongside Arsenal, who also qualified. Basel have one point and were eliminated alongside Ludogorets.

PSG dominated the first half and went ahead when Meunier drove a fierce shot at goal which Matuidi flicked into the net from close range.

The visitors had enough chances to settle the game, but instead Zuffi collected a throw in around 30 metres out and launched a looping effort towards goal which flew over a startled Alphonse Areola and into the net.

Basel went agonisingly close to scoring a second when a free kick flew across the PSG goal and found Marc Janko unmarked at the far post, but he failed to make proper contact.

Seconds later, a PSG cross found Meunier who, having missed two easier chances, met the ball with a thumping volley which swerved past Tomas Vaclik and into the top corner.

