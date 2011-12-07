BASEL, Switzerland Dec 7 FC Basel upset
Manchester United 2-1 to send last season's runners-up out of
the Champions League at the group stage on Wednesday.
Striker Marco Streller struck in the ninth minute after poor
goalkeeping from David De Gea and Alexander Frei scored late in
the game as the Swiss champions took the second qualifying place
in Group C.
United pulled one back a consolation through Phil Jones one
minute from time.
United striker Wayne Rooney continued his unhappy run with
several misses in a generally lacklustre performance by the
Premier League side, who were left to contemplate the
unglamorous Europa League.
Their closest effort came when Basel defender Markus
Steinhoefer crashed an attempted clearance against the underside
of his own bar.
It was only the third time in 17 Champions League
partipations that United had failed to get past the group stage.
