FC Basel's Breel Embolo (top) scores past Georgi Terziev of Ludogorets during their Champions League Group B soccer match at St. Jakob Park stadium in Basel November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BASEL FC Basel's seventeen-year-old Breel Embolo scored a delightful goal to set the Swiss champions up for a 4-0 win over Ludogorets Razgrad on Tuesday that put them second in Champions League Group B.

Derlis Gonzalez, Shkelzen Gashi and Marek Suchy shared the other goals as Basel avenged their 1-0 defeat two weeks ago and moved to six points, three ahead of Liverpool and the Bulgarian champions. Leaders Real Madrid qualified for the knockout stage with a maximum 12 points after beating Liverpool 1-0.

Embolo, who was born in Cameroon and has represented Switzerland at youth level, opened the floodgates for Basel when he collected Fabian Frei's ball on his chest and dinked his effort deftly past Vladislav Stoyanov in the 34th minute.

At 17 years and 263 days, he became the sixth youngest player to score in the Champions League.

The second goal seven minutes later was almost a replica as Frei lifted the ball over the Ludogorets defence and 20-year-old Paraguayan Gonzalez calmly provided the finishing touch.

Basel made light of the absence of veteran striker Marco Streller and Embolo set up the third for Albanian midfielder Gashi, who scored easily at the far post in the 59th minute after the Swiss side won possession in midfield.

Czech defender Marek Suchy completed the scoring when he poked home from close range after a corner six minutes later.

Basel host Real Madrid on Nov. 26 before visiting Liverpool for a potentially decisive match on Dec. 9.

