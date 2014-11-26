BASEL Nov 26 Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 71st Champions League goal, putting him three behind Lionel Messi's record, to give Real Madrid a 1-0 win at FC Basel on Wednesday as they maintained their 100 percent record in Group B.

The Portuguese scored from close range after Karim Benzema got to the byline and pulled the ball back as he equalled former Real Madrid forward Raul's Champions League tally.

Real, who made sure of top spot in the group with 15 points, chalked up their 15th successive win in all competitions although they had to survive a difficult second half against the Swiss champions, who refused to go quietly.

Despite their defeat, Basel, who have six points from five games, can still qualify for the last sixteen if they draw at Liverpool in their final game.

