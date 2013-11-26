BASEL, Switzerland Nov 26 Mohamed Salah scored a breakaway goal in the 89th minute as Basel beat Chelsea 1-0 to complete an unlikely Champions League double over the Londoners on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech produced a string of outstanding saves in the first half to keep the dominant Swiss team at bay.

Basel, who beat Chelsea 2-1 away earlier in the campaign, then struck the winner when Egyptian Salah broke down the left before sliding the ball past Cech into the corner of the net.

Chelsea have nine points from five games in Group E while Basel have eight. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Jimenez)