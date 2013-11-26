(Releads)

By Brian Homewood

BASEL, Switzerland Nov 26 Chelsea qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League despite losing 1-0 on Tuesday as a late goal from Mohamed Salah helped Basel complete an unlikely double over the 2012 winners.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech produced a string of outstanding saves in the first half to keep the dominant Swiss team at bay.

Basel, who beat Chelsea 2-1 away earlier in the campaign, then struck the winner when Egyptian Salah broke down the left before sliding the ball past Cech into the corner of the net in the 87th minute.

Leaders Chelsea have nine points from five games in Group E and are through to the last 16.

Basel are second on eight points while Schalke 04 are third on seven points after drawing 0-0 at bottom club Steaua Bucharest.

Schalke host Basel in their final game on Dec. 11 in a match that will decide who else goes through from the group.

"It was a bad performance that deserved a defeat," Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports television. "I didn't like anything we did from the very first minute.

"We made a defensive mistake immediately and the team I think only had a bit of control in the second half. I felt the players were tired and paid the price for the recent international break."

Cech kept Chelsea in the game in the opening period while opposite number Yann Sommer did not have a single shot to warm him up on a freezing night.

The visiting keeper did well to keep the ball out in the third minute when Marco Streller got a touch to Valentin Stocker's inswinging free kick and he was tested again by a low, deflected Fabian Frei effort in the 13th.

Cech then tipped over a powerful effort from Salah before producing a superb stop to deny the lively Egyptian.

The Czech keeper was going the wrong way and his sight was blocked by defenders but he still managed to raise his arm to turn the ball away at the last minute.

Chelsea had another let-off when John Obi Mikel cleared off the line from an inswinging corner and they also survived a penalty appeal when the ball struck Frank Lampard's outstretched arm.

The Londoners were below par throughout and it came as no surprise when Salah struck late on. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)