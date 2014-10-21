Shakhtar Donetsk's Luiz Adriano scores a goal past BATE Borisov's goalkeeper Sergei Chernik during their Champions League Group H soccer match at the Borisov Arena outside Minsk, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK Brazilian striker Luiz Adriano struck five times, becoming the first player in Champions League history to score four goals in the opening half, as Shakhtar Donetsk trounced BATE Borisov 7-0 in Group H on Tuesday.

On a record-breaking night, Luiz Adriano joined Barcelona's Lionel Messi -- against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012 - as the only players to hit five goals in a Champions League game.

Shakhtar's 6-0 halftime lead also created a new mark for Europe's elite club competition and the margin of victory equalled the best away from home set by Olympique Marseille when they triumphed 7-0 at MSK Zilina in 2010.

The biggest Champions League win by any team came in 2007 when Liverpool crushed visiting Besiktas 8-0 at Anfield.

Ukrainians Shakhtar are now second in the group on five points, two behind leaders Porto who beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1.

BATE are third with three points from three matches while Bilbao have one.

"That was a very entertaining performance in the first half," Shakhtar coach Mircea Lucescu told a news conference.

"We were very good on the counter attack tonight but I am sure we will see a different BATE in the return game in two weeks."

The beleaguered Belarussians, unbeaten at home for more than a year, went behind in the 11th minute when Taison stole the ball in midfield and freed Alex Teixeira who rounded keeper Sergei Chernik to score.

Teixeira also had a hand in the second goal after 28 minutes when he was brought down by Chernik and Luiz Adriano converted the spot kick.

Taison played a part in Douglas Costa's third from close range before Luiz Adriano produced an angled drive to make it 4-0.

The 27-year-old Brazilian marksman then completed one of the fastest hat-tricks in the competition with another neat finish in the 40th minute.

The quickest Champions League hat-trick was achieved in seven minutes by Bafetimbi Gomis for Olympique Lyonnais against Dinamo Zagreb in 2011.

There was still time before the interval on Tuesday for Luiz Adriano to add to BATE's misery with a sixth goal for Shakhtar before he completed the rout with a penalty in the 82nd minute.

All seven goals were scored by Brazilians.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)