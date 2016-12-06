MUNICH Robert Lewandowski scored a brilliant free kick to give Bayern Munich a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their last Champions League Group D outing on Tuesday, ending the 100 percent record of their opponents.

The Poland international curled the ball over the wall and into the corner of the net in the 28th minute but the goal had no impact on the final standings with Atletico guaranteed top spot and Bayern in second place.

Last season's beaten finalists Atletico wasted the chance to become the seventh team since the competition's change of format in 1992 to win all six group games.

Visiting coach Diego Simeone made five changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Espanyol on Saturday but still picked a strong side.

His players also seemed determined early on with Yannick Carrasco twice thwarted by Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer.

Douglas Costa was the first to test Atletico keeper Jan Oblak at the other end before Lewandowski struck for the hosts.

Bayern dominated after halftime without finding a second goal, Thiago Alcantara coming closest when he blazed over from close range.

Atletico ended with 15 points and Bayern (12) also went through to the knockout stages.

Russians Rostov secured a Europa League berth by clinching third spot with a 0-0 draw at bottom club PSV Eindhoven.

