- Dec 6 Bayern Munich will be without winger Arjen Robben and midfielder Toni Kroos for their Champions League match against Manchester City on Wednesday after the pair were struck down with flu.

The Bavarian club said on its website (www.fcbayern.telekom.de) that the pair would remain in Munich.

Robben has been plagued by injuries over the last 18 months, most recently suffering a groin injury which kept him out of action for one month.

Bayern have already qualified for the last 16 while Manchester City must win and hope that Napoli fail to beat Villarreal away.

