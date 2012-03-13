Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez shoots and scores the third goal for the team during their Champions League round-of-16 second leg soccer match against FC Basel (FCB) in Munich March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

MUNICH Mario Gomez scored four goals as Bayern Munich destroyed Champions League upstarts Basel 7-0 to reach the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The rampant Bavarians, who scored seven for the second match in a row, handsomely avenged their shock 1-0 first-leg defeat to go through 7-1 on aggregate and keep alive their dream of playing the final in their own Allianz Arena stadium.

It was the biggest winning margin in a Champions League knockout round match and Basel's hopes of becoming the first Swiss team to reach the quarter-finals for 33 years were in tatters by halftime as Arjen Robben, Thomas Mueller and Gomez put Bayern 3-0 ahead.

Gomez added three more 18 minutes after the interval, leaving him one short of Lionel Messi's record Champions League haul against Bayer Leverkusen last week, as Bayern enjoyed their biggest Champions League win and handed the Swiss their worst-ever European defeat.

Robben completed the scoring with nine minutes left

Fresh from a 7-1 rout of Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday and clearly stung by their first-leg defeat, Bayern went straight for the jugular and needed only 11 minutes to wipe out the deficit.

Mueller threaded a pass through the Basel rearguard, leaving Robben with only goalkeeper Yann Sommer to beat which he did emphatically.

Sommer kept Basel alive as he twice denied Gomez, followed by a stunning reflex save to turn away Mueller's header at point-blank range.

Basel, who beat English champions Manchester United in the group stage, enjoyed brief respite, winning two corners and having their first effort on goal when Alex Frei met Marco Streller's cross with a half-volley at the far post which flew over the bar.

But Bayern effectively clinched the tie with two goals in three minutes before halftime.

Mueller turned in Robben's pass in the 42nd minute after Basel lost possession in midfield and Gomez struck in the 44th, scoring into an empty net after Holger Badstuber turned the ball across the face of goal from a free kick.

Bayern began the second half where they left off as Gomez volleyed home Franck Ribery's cross in the 50th minute.

The same combination struck again 11 minutes later as Ribery wriggled to the byline and crossed for Gomez to head in and again in the 67th minute as the Frenchman pulled the ball back for Gomez to fire the sixth before Robben completed the rout.

