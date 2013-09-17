CSKA Moscow's Vasili Berezutski and Georgi Schennikov (L) challenge Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger (C) during their Champions League group D first leg soccer match in Munich September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH Holders Bayern Munich made a sparkling start to their Champions League title defence on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola's side easing past CSKA Moscow 3-0 in their Group D opener at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern, attempting to become the first team to win the trophy in back-to-back seasons, got off to a dream start when David Alaba floated a vicious free kick over the wall and past keeper Igor Akinfeev in the third minute.

Croat Mario Mandzukic added a second goal in the 41st minute, heading in an Arjen Robben free kick, before the Dutchman made it 3-0 midway through the second half.

It was a flawless performance by last season's treble winners and a successful return to the competition for new coach Guardiola who previously won the trophy with Barcelona.

The Bavarians, missing the injured Javi Martinez, Thiago Alcantara and Mario Goetze, started with captain Philipp Lahm in a midfield holding position and Bastian Schweinsteiger on the bench.

Bayern still came charging out of the blocks, grabbing the lead with Alaba's pinpoint free kick and hardly breaking sweat against the lacklustre Russians.

The hosts should have doubled their lead minutes later when Mandzukic was alone in front of goal and his weak effort was blocked by Akinfeev.

Mandzukic then saw a header fly over the bar before sending another effort against the post in the 37th minute.

He finally notched a well-deserved goal when he caught the CSKA defence napping and nodded the ball home.

CSKA, on the back foot from the start, had to wait until the 34th minute for their first shot on target but Vitinho's effort was blocked by keeper Manuel Neuer.

With Bayern having won 12 of their last 14 Champions League games in Munich before Tuesday, the odds were stacked against the injury-plagued Russians.

Robben was a constant menace with his darting runs and, after twice going close early in the second half, he drilled the ball in after a fine Alaba chip to kill off any lingering Russian hopes. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)