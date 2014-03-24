Bayern Munich have been ordered to close part of their stadium for the Champions League match at home to Manchester United next month for "discriminatory behaviour" by their supporters, UEFA said on Monday.

Bayern will have to shut "Sector 124" of the Allianz Arena for the quarter-final second leg on April 9, UEFA said, although they gave no indication of which part of the stadium that section is located in or how many seats will be affected.

UEFA said fans showed "an illicit banner" during the round of 16 tie at home to Arsenal earlier this month. It declined to give more details about the cause of the ban, although media photographs showed a group of fans with a homophobic banner aimed at Arsenal.

The German club have also been fined 10,000 euros, UEFA said.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)