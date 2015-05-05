BERLIN Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski said he hoped he could play with a face mask in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, first leg in Barcelona after being included in the squad on Tuesday despite last week's serious facial injuries.

Bayern, however, will be without Sebastian Rode, who had missed Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen due to a nagging muscle injury.

The midfielder stayed behind along with long-term injured Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Holger Badstuber and David Alaba.

Poland striker Lewandowski fractured his nose, upper jaw and suffered a concussion in their German Cup loss on penalties to Borussia Dortmund last week.

He made a comeback in training on Monday, wearing a face mask and made the squad as Bayern look to make their fourth Champions League final in six seasons.

"It is okay. I have to see if it's possible for tomorrow but I have no fear," Lewandowski told reporters prior to the team's departure.

The 26-year-old, who joined from Dortmund last season, had been in sensational form in recent weeks, scoring nine goals in his last 11 matches for the Bavarians, who last week secured the Bundesliga title.

"He's feeling pretty good," said teammate Thomas Mueller. "He certainly does not look sick."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)