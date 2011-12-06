(Writes through with quotes, details)
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England Dec 6 Bayern Munich
will be without winger Arjen Robben and midfielder Toni Kroos
for their Champions League match against Manchester City on
Wednesday after the pair were struck down with flu.
Forwards Thomas Mueller and Mario Gomez are also doubtful
with similar symptoms, coach Jupp Heynckes said before his Group
A winners take on the English side having already secured their
place in the last 16.
"After the last Bundesliga game I said Arjen Robben would
start against City but obviously that's changed. I'd have liked
to have played him after his long injury layoff as he needs
games," Heynckes told a news conference.
"He trained well on Sunday, got the first symptoms of flu on
Monday and then was ruled out today. He was obviously
disappointed and so am I."
Dutch winger Robben, who is easing back after a groin
operation, came on as a substitute in Saturday's 4-1 win over
Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga and converted two penalties.
Despite being already through to the next round, Bayern had
vowed to field a strong side against the Premier League leaders
who need to win at home and hope Napoli fail to beat Villarreal
in order to progress to the knockout stage.
"Obviously we were going to make one or two changes anyway
but there may be forced changes so we'll wait and see what
happens," Heynckes said.
"I think we'll have to wait until the final training session
tonight and have a look (at Mueller and Gomez) in the morning."
If City were hoping for an easy ride against a side with
little to play for, Heynckes was quick to crush that notion.
"Tomorrow is a big match between two league leaders.
Obviously it's a matter of prestige, there's also the question
of the winning bonus and the UEFA rankings so it is an important
match for Bayern Munich tomorrow," he said.
"My team will be performing on the pitch to win."
As four-times European champions, Bayern can offer plenty of
advice to City's new kids on the block whose Champions League
debut could well end with a group-stage exit on Wednesday.
"You need to get to know the Champions League for the
positive and negative experiences," Heynckes said. "The
Champions League is the top club competition ... you get very
close games and it is vital to gain that experience."
(Additional reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark
Meadows; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)