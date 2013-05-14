MUNICH May 14 Bayern Munich need to beat Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League title to avoid being stuck with the tag of losers after two defeats in the past three finals, Bayern's Thomas Mueller said on Tuesday.

The Bavarians, who lost the 2010 final to Inter Milan and the 2012 edition in dramatic fashion in Munich to Chelsea on penalties, take on Bundesliga rivals Dortmund in the first all-German final of the competition at London's Wembley Stadium on May 25.

Defeat to bitter rivals Dortmund, who won the league in 2011 and 2012, was not an option for this year's Bundesliga champions, Mueller said.

"It is time we won this trophy because if we lose it will be three times and then you get sort of stuck with a 'loser' tag which is something you do not want," said offensive midfielder Mueller, preparing for his third Champions League final at the age of 23.

"I am a bit younger (than some of the other players) and hopefully I still have a few years of international action left in me but we really have to win it this time."

Mueller said he relished the clash with their German opponents.

"There is a lot of spice in this game and I like spice and I like that we play against Dortmund because there is even more passion in there," he said.