MUNICH, Sept 16 Bayern Munich will be without experienced Franck Ribery when they meet Manchester City in their Champions League Group E opener on Wednesday with fellow winger Arjen Robben also doubtful, coach Pep Guardiola said.

Frenchman Ribery made his Bundsliga season debut on Saturday following weeks out with a knee injury, making a short appearance as a substitute and scoring in a 2-0 win over VfB Stuttgart.

"He is not here, he is at home," the Spanish coach told reporters on Tuesday when asked about Ribery's condition. "He went to the doctor on Monday and today they told me he cannot play."

Dutchman Robben is also nursing a knee injury and sat out the game against Stuttgart.

"Arjen is here for training. But this is his first team training this week and we have to see how it goes," Guardiola added.

Bayern have been plagued by injuries with central defender Holger Badstuber tearing a thigh muscle tendon on Saturday and requiring surgery.

He joins Bastian Schweinsteiger, Thiago Alcantara, Rafinha and Javi Martinez on the sidelines. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)