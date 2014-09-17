MUNICH, Sept 17 A last-gasp goal from defender Jerome Boateng gave Bayern Munich a 1-0 win over Manchester City in their opening Champions League Group E clash on Wednesday

Boateng broke the deadlock with a powerful shot after the Germans controlled the game, but failed to crack open a tight defence until the 90th minute.

City, who had come back from two goals down to beat Bayern 3-2 in Munich in the group stage last year, were largely on the backfoot but successfully kept the Germans at bay, with keeper Joe Hart making several crucial saves, until the last minute.

This was the third time in the last four seasons the two teams have been drawn together in the group stage of the competition.

Roma are top of the group after crushing CSKA Moscow 5-1. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)