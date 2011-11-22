MUNICH, Germany Nov 22 Bayern Munich eased past Spain's Villarreal 3-1 on Tuesday with two goals from Franck Ribery to book their spot in the Champions League knockout stage as Group A winners.

Frenchman Ribery gave the German hosts a third-minute lead after a defensive blunder and Mario Gomez added his 14th goal in his last 11 Champions League games, tapping in from close range to go top of the scorers' list with six this season.

Jonathan de Guzman scored only the second goal of the competition for Villarreal when he cut the deficit in the 50th but Ribery made sure of victory with a solo effort 19 minutes later.

Bayern, who have now won 10 of their last 11 home games in this competition, are on 13 points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)