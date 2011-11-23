MUNICH, Germany Nov 23 Bayern Munich officials could hardly hide their disappointment after being drawn in one of the most diffcult Champions League groups back in August, but those fears proved unfounded on Tuesday after the Germans sealed top spot with a game to spare.

Bayern advanced into the knockout stage of Europe's premier club competition as Group A winners with a dominant 3-1 win over Villarreal, picking up 13 points from five games to qualify with ease.

The Bavarians will now travel to Manchester City in early December for their last group fixture safe in the knowledge that the big-spending English team, who lost 2-1 at Napoli, are locked in a desperate battle with the Italians for second place.

"It was very important that we secured top spot. It was a very difficult group with teams from Europe's top four leagues and we just marched through in a very sovereign fashion," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes said.

"Now we have the advantage in the next round to play our first leg away against a second-placed finisher from another group."

Bayern never looked like they would lose their hold on the top spot after their opening 2-0 win against Villarreal in Spain.

Wins against Manchester City and Napoli either side of a draw with the Italian side made sure the Bundesliga leaders needed only a single point from Tuesday's match to advance.

First half goals by Franck Ribery and Mario Gomez essentially put the game beyond the Spaniards, who have yet to score a point in the competition.

The Frenchman added another after Jonathan de Guzman had briefly halved the deficit after the restart.

"I can only compliment the team and coach for having finished top of the group," a beaming Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters.

"We did what we had to do and that is wonderful."

Bayern, four-time winners of Europe's top club trophy, have extra motivation to do well this season with the final being held at their own Allianz Arena in May.

They are expected to be even stronger after the winter break with Dutch winger Arjen Robben, who played on Tuesday, still lacking match fitness following groin surgery in October.

Holding midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, the heart and soul of this team, is also scheduled to return in January after shoulder surgery.

"I hope we can play in the final in Munich," Ribery said. "This is a dream for us. So we have to remain calm and relaxed. We should not fear anyone." (Editing by John O'Brien)