By Karolos Grohmann

Nov 6 Bayern Munich's smooth passage into the Champions League knockout stage hit a speed bump after it emerged on Thursday that versatile Austria international David Alaba will need knee surgery and will be out for several weeks.

All appeared well for Pep Guardiola's fast and flexible team when they beat Roma 2-0 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday to maintain their perfect record after four games and advance to the Round of 16 with two games to spare, the fastest ever by a German team.

However, the influential Alaba limped off with the injury to his right knee in the 81st minute after another inspired display, an injury that could see Austria's sportsman of the year miss the remainder of the year.

"Following an hour-long examination with the club doctor, (it was discovered that) he has suffered a partial tear of a ligament and meniscus damage," the club said in a statement.

"Alaba will now need to be operated on soon and will be out for several weeks."

Alaba started in defence but switched positions throughout the match, tormenting the Italians with darting runs as he set Franck Ribery up for the opener and had several attempts on goal himself, including a long-range free kick that just missed.

The 22-year-old Austrian is usually deployed as a fullback, combining down the left flank with Ribery but is equally effective in Bayern's midfield, as was the case on Wednesday.

Alaba is maturing into exactly the type of player Guardiola needs as he strives to perfect an already dominant Bayern team that has yet to taste defeat in any of their 16 games in all competitions this season.

"We will be missing a super type of player, who plays outstanding football," Guardiola said.

"It is a shame, a real pity because he could be out for two or three months."

Bayern are already missing the injured midfield trio of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez.

But Alaba's absence is not expected to slow Bayern down too much with Dante, Medhi Benatia and Jerome Boateng all capable of covering for him at the back, while Philipp Lahm and Rafinha are both able to step into his role as well. (Editing by John O'Brien and Toby Davis)