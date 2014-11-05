MUNICH Nov 5 Bayern Munich eased past AS Roma 2-0 with goals from Franck Ribery and Mario Goetze on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League knockout stage as Group E winners with two games to spare.

Frenchman Ribery slotted in seven minutes before the break and Goetze volleyed in midway through the second half as the impressive Bavarians notched their fourth win in four matches.

Undefeated in the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup this season, Bayern also secured top spot with two games left to play, sitting on maximum 12 points.

Roma, desperate to avoid a repeat of their 7-1 home demolition by Bayern this month, kept pace for almost the entire first half but were eventually outclassed and stayed in second place on four points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)