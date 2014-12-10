MUNICH Dec 10 Already qualified Bayern Munich beat CSKA Moscow 3-0 with another dominant performance on Wednesday to complete their fifth win in six Champions League Group E games and leave the Russians bottom of the table and out of Europe.

With teenagers Gianluca Gaudino and Pierre Hojbjerg alongside Bastian Schweinsteiger, making his first start of the season, and Xabi Alonso and Arjen Robben on the bench, Bayern never hit top form, having already secured top spot in Group E with two games to spare.

Thomas Mueller scored in the 18th minute after Franck Ribery was brought down and Sebastian Rode headed in after a fine move in the 84th before Mario Goetze added another in the 90th.

The result leaves Bayern top with 15 points and CSKA Moscow, who had keeper Igor Akinfeev to thank for keeping the score down, bottom on five.

The Russians were up against it going into the game, needing a win to have any chance of qualifying, and Seydou Doumbia almost put them ahead after six minutes with a header that went narrowly wide.

Bayern immediately stepped on the gas, gaining possession and Ribery made their dominance count when he was brought down after a swift turn in the box, with Mueller firing home from the spot.

Doumbia should have levelled with a sensational solo run that saw him dribble past six Bayern players only for keeper Manuel Neuer to deny the Ivorian.

Schweinsteiger, making his first start in a competitive game since the World Cup final in July, almost got a second for Bayern but Akinfeev, who has failed to keep a clean sheet in 27 consecutive Champions League games since 2006, tipped his shot over the bar.

Robben, on for the injured Ribery in the second half, instantly added pace and was twice denied by Akinfeev, while Robert Lewandowski hit the post before Rode nodded in to seal their win with six minutes to go.

Goetze then chipped in Bayern's third at the end.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)